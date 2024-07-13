Farmers block NH-161 over power cuts in Medak

The farmers alleged that thieves took away four goats of a farmer in the village on Friday when there was a power cut.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 05:46 PM

Farmers blocked traffic on NH-161 at Gollakunta Thanda in Alladurgam mandal of Medak district on Saturday.

Medak: Accusing Transco officials of imposing unscheduled power cuts in their village, farmers staged a protest blocking the traffic on NH-161 at Gollakunta Thanda in Alladurgam mandal on Saturday.

The farmers alleged that thieves took away four goats of a farmer in the village on Friday when there was a power cut. Saying that their village is located just a half kilometre away from the sub-station, the farmers said the Transco officials were not responding to their complaints. The traffic was stalled on either side of the road for half an hour.

Police officials convinced the farmers to withdraw the protest assuring them to take up the issue with the officials.