Farmers rebuke government over delay in crop loan waiver in Adilabad

Around 500 farmers from several villages gathered and took out a massive funeral procession with an effigy of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Talamadugu mandal centre.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 August 2024, 07:43 PM

Farmers take out Shavayatra in Thalamadugu mandal centre in Adilabad

Adilabad: Farmers staged dharnas regretting that their crop loans were not waived off across erstwhile Adilabad district on Saturday.

They later burnt the effigy protesting the delay in extending the waiver. They criticized Revanth Reddy for delaying the waiver.

The agitators said that they were unable to grow crops due to the delay in releasing the waiver. They stated that they were forced to take loans at exorbitant rates from money lenders.

They wanted the government to release the Rythu Bharosa amount at the earliest as promised at the time of polls. They stated that they were duped by the government.

Farmers took to streets protesting the exclusion of their names in Boath, Bela, Jainath and Thamsi mandals.

They regretted that their names were not found in the list of beneficiaries released by officials of the agriculture department. They urged the district authorities to take steps to include their names in the list.

Meanwhile, under the aegis of BRS, farmers staged a rasta-roko in Nennal mandal in Mancherial district alleging that their crop loans worth Rs 2 lakh were not waived off. They said that they pinned many hopes on the government, but the expectations were not realized.

Farmers blocked traffic on national highway 363 seeking justice and stating that irregularities occurred in waiving off their loans at Rebbena mandal centre in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.