Farmers stage protest for flood flow canal water in Jagtial

They staged a dharna and rasta roko on the Vemulawada-Korutla road, forcing vehicular traffic to come to a standstill for a while.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 March 2024, 01:13 PM

Jagtial: Farmers staged a protest near the Flood Flow Canal near Dumpeta of Kathalapur mandal on Saturday, demanding the release of water from the canal and supply to standing crops.

Agitating farmers prevented the vehicle of Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas, who was passing through the area and demanded him to take steps for the release of water from the canal and to protect crops from withering.

Though the legislator assured to release water from the canal, they refused to withdraw their protest. As ryots refused to withdraw their protest, the MLA spoke to irrigation officials and instructed them to release water to the agricultural fields.

The farmers later withdrew the protest.