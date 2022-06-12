Fashion designer Prathyusha suicide: Police questions her friends on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:41 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police investigating the suicide case of noted fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella, questioned a few of her friends to know more about her on Sunday.

Prathyusha had allegedly died by suicide at her boutique at MLA colony in Banjara Hills reportedly due to depression. Her body was found in the bathroom of the boutique on Saturday afternoon by the family members and the police.

In a suicide note purportedly written by her which was found in a room, Prathyusha had apologised to her parents, friends and well-wishers, for ending her life. She stated that she did not want the kind of life that she was leading.

The police who had booked a case questioned a few friends of Prathyusha to whom she had made calls on Friday. It is learnt the woman slipped into depression over some business related and personal issues.

The police seized the mobile phone and are sending the suicide note to the forensic science laboratory.