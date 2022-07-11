Fashion influencer and traveller, Ankush Goyal visits exotic places, untravelled before

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: “What is Life if you don’t travel the World?” says Fashion Influencer Ankush Goyal. The Fashion Influencer is on the quest to quench his thirst for the beauty of nature. This engineer working with Wipro for 3 years thought of Nature and its bounties but somehow felt trapped in the daily chores. One day he ventured the path he had never explored, travel. And that was his turning point.

Ankush’s content has an aesthetic fashion sense which blends with nature. His video and pictures he posts on Instagram and other social media platforms are living proof of his creative angle rendered to nature collaborating fashion. His fan base on Instagram is more than 300K, with Moj reaching him 360K + followers.

His travelogue is unique due to the creative verge he envisions while seeing Mother Nature. Mother Nature is what we all owe our everything. Then why not align ourselves to Nature and build value to the products and services we create and minimalize the waste!” says Ankush.

His ideas and fashion blended with nature have influenced other creators as well gained him commercial success. Ankush collaborates with other creators and influencers to brainstorm his ideas and thoughts giving his fans new and fascinating content with every post.

Fans are his first priority when he accepts to collaborate with any cross-branding, commercial or content activity. This gives him to maintain the quality of his content and his passion is rendered in the right direction. “Every comment from my fans is important for me and I see to it that every query is answered and explained”, says Ankush. Not just this Ankush offers his fans to travel with him for more fun. That way he collaborates with fans to gain a new perspective too.

The happiest moment is when his trip ends with a social message for himself. He addresses the waste management issues at tourist places by abiding by the cleanliness parameters and spreading awareness in his content.

Ankush hails from Abohar, a town in Punjab, settled in Pune now a couple of years before. Ankush pledges to travel till his last breath to unearth the hidden beauties of Mother Earth.