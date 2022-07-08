Fashion influencer Roma Varadkar graces The Glamour India Beauty Pageant 2022 in Rajasthan as one of the prestigious jury members

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:37 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Roma Varadkar, fashion influencer and content creator, was among the jury members for this year edition of Glamour India’s annual beauty pageant. Organised by The Dream Makers Events company and under the supervision of Mrs Rita Sharma & Mr Jitendra Sharma, the glittering gala night was successfully held at Hotel Lotus Ananta Elite Kota Rajasthan. The Grand Finale event was held on 26th June 2022 to select Rajasthan’s Miss Kota, Mrs and Mr Glamor 2022, along with the Prince and Princess categories.

The evening gala witnessed more than 200 people, including eminent personalities from all walks of life. The chief guests of the show were Dinesh Vijay, Director of Maa Bharti Group, Rajkumar Maheshwari and Kuldeep. Popular anchor Nibhiyan Soni hosted the show.

Mrs Roma Varadkar (Renowned Fashion Influencer) along with the rest of the esteemed jury including famous personalities like Actor and Model Karan Mehta, Tina Khan (Celebrity Makeup Artist), Mrs Shaivya Gautam Maheshwari (Mrs India Rotal Beauty), Himanshu Arora (Director of Magpie Institute), Rohitabh Soni (Director of Gold’s Gym), finally gave their judgement in favour of Udaipur’s Miss Kasak, Bikaner’s Mrs Priyanka and Mr Kshitij Chopra of Kota.

When the renowned social media fashion influencer Roma Varadkar was asked about her mind about joining the strong jury, she said, “It was an enthralling experience. There is a sense of gratitude and being extremely overwhelmed. It’s always a pleasure being invited as a jury for such occasions. I am gratified that the organisers invite me to judge their event for the second time.”

With her top-notch content and her rockstar style, Roma is a popular lifestyle, fashion, and fitness influencer in the digital space. As a style diva and fashion influencer, the social savvy fashion pro has garnered tremendous support for herself on Instagram, with more than 580k followers.

Roma further explained that one needs the patience and right intention to reach a level where one has to judge someone. As jury members, our mindset has to be different. We have to prepare ourselves with the scoresheet that lists the judging criteria and guidelines of the pageant. Participants put a lot of time, money, and practice into competing and expect to be judged fairly.

Participants from different regions of Rajasthan took part in this prestigious beauty pageant. The winners were announced after three rounds of selections: introduction round, ramp walk and Q&A round. The participating children had to undergo only the first two rounds to be selected for princess and prince winners.