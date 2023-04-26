Fashion TV’s F Salon starts their premier services in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: F Salon, a luxury salon that offers premium services, has recently opened its doors in Jubilee Hills (Road Number 36). The launch of the salon was a star-studded event, inaugurated by Kashif Khan, the managing director of Fashion TV, in the presence of popular actor and Mr World – 2016, Rohit Khandelwal.

The launch of F Salon was not only a great opportunity for its owners, Manish Sharma and Mounika Sharma, to introduce their brand to the world but also a fantastic place for networking.

The salon promises to offer its customers the ultimate luxury salon experience, with a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing the best services possible. It offers a wide range of services, including haircuts, hair colouring, hairstyling, makeup, and nail care.

The owners of F Salon expressed their gratitude towards Kashif Khan and Rohit Khandelwal for their support and presence at the launch event. They also mentioned that they are excited to serve their customers and provide them with the best possible experience.

