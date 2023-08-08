Father-Daughter duo saved from drowning after car falls into waterfall

Published Date - 10:08 AM, Tue - 8 August 23

Source: ANI

Hyderabad: A father and daughter were rescued from a life-threatening situation as their car inadvertently descended into a pool beneath a waterfall at Lodhiakund waterfall, around 40km from Indore.

Both the girl and her father found themselves plunged into the waterfall along with their car. The girl was inside the car and the man struggled to open the door, all while the car was rolling downwards. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

A video was shared on ANI’s social media that captured the actions of Sumit Mathew, a picnicker who was there along with his friends who leaped into the water to rescue the drowning father, while fellow onlookers swiftly extricated the girl from the submerged car.

The video showed a red car nearing the edge and then flipping, subsequently plunging into the pool below. The car’s drop spanned around 50 feet, with the water below measuring nearly 15 feet deep.

The screams of the girl could be heard in the video, while individuals were seen descending from the edge of the rock ledge to approach the car and rescue her.

“I went to Lodhiya Kund Waterfall with my four friends on Sunday evening. When we were returning, we heard people shouting there. I saw a car rolling down towards the waterfall and a man was trying to open the car’s gate as a girl was stuck in the car. The car and the man both fell into the water,” told Mathew to the news agency ANI.

"People were bringing the cars up to the waterfall. I saw a car falling into the waterfall. When I saw that the man who fell into the water could not come out, I jumped in to save him. Both father-daughter were saved: Sumit Mathew, the man who saved the father-daughter

“When I saw that the man who fell into the water could not come out, I jumped to save him. I rescued him but the girl was stuck in the car. After that, some people on the other side stepped in and rescued the girl. Both father-daughter were saved,” he added.

