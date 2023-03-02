Hyderabad: Five held for stealing Chikoti Praveen’s car

Published Date - 09:29 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: The Saidabad police arrested five persons who allegedly stole the Innova Crysta car belonging to businessman Chikoti Praveen a fortnight ago from near his residence.

The arrested persons were identified as Gunde Shiva Prasad (21), S Sumeet Nayak (19), Yepuri Nikhil (23), Satika Rahul (20) and Malle Sai Kiran (24).

According to the police, the suspects on February 19 night went to Vinay Nagar in Saidabad and noticed the parked car. Shiva went into the apartment and found the keys of the car kept at the table on watchman’s room. Using the same, they drove away the car.

The suspects went to Neredmet in the stolen car and attended a function there, the police said. The next evening while driving on the Gaddianaram road, the car hit a motorcycle but did not stop after the accident. For fear of getting caught, they abandoned the vehicle at Malakpet and escaped.

The police had seized the vehicle and later identified the persons who stole and used it for two days. With the help of surveillance cameras the police tracked down the five persons and arrested them.

All of them were produced before the court and remanded.