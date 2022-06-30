Fear of being scolded over homework; Class 4 student ends life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: Afraid of being scolded by his mother for not doing his homework, a Class 4 student died, allegedly by suicide, at his house in Rajendranagar on Wednesday night.

The boy, K Varun (9) lived along with his parents at Dwarkanagar in Rajendranagar. On Wednesday, he was playing along with his friends when his elder sister asked him to do his homework.

“His sister said their mother had called and enquired whether he completed his homework. She also said their mother might punish him if he did not finish it in time,” the Rajendranagar police said, adding that a little later, Varun went into the bedroom on the pretext of changing clothes. When he did not come out, his sister checked and found him hanging to a rope.

“The family had tied a rope in the bedroom to dry clothes. He used a scarf and hanged himself to the rope,” the police said.

The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy and a case was booked.