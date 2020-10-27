Fearing fatal injuries to passengers, driver ends life in Nalgonda

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Nalgonda: An autorickshaw driver died by suicide at Parvedula village of Peddavoora in the district on Tuesday, apparently due to fear that some passengers who were travelling in his autorickshaw might have suffered serious injuries or even died as it turned turtle.

The deceased, identified as Lavudi Bixam (35), a native of Vatchya thanda of Damaracherla, was taking 10 passengers from Damarcherla to Vaddipatla late on Monday night, when the accident occured. Bixam, who was in an inebriated condition, feared that his passengers may have suffered fatal injuries, and fled from the spot. Locals found his body hanging from a tree at Parvedula on Tuesday morning and alerted the police.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Devarakonda area hospital for post-mortem. The police suspect that Bixam may have ended his life due to the fear that he had put his passengers in harms way. The passengers, in fact, suffered only minor injuries in the accident. Peddavoor police filed a case and took up investigation.

