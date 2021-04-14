Fencing to be set up at Kodurupaka bridge to check suicides

Vinod Kumar along with Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar visited the bridge and examined the spot

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman, B Vinod Kumar informed that fencing will erected on the railing of Road over Bridge (RoB) constructed across the backwaters of Mid Manair reservoir near Kodurupaka of Boinpalli to put an end to suicides.

The incidents of committing suicide by jumping into MMD water enhanced in recent past. Vinod Kumar along with Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar visited the spot on Wednesday and examined the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar informed to arrange fencing and lights at the bridge to put an end to suicides. Appealing the people not to commit suicides, he advised the public to face challenges with courage. He informed that letters wrote to the District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar as well as Engineer-in-Chief for arranging fencing and lights at the bridge. Works would be started by completing the tendering process very soon.

Based on the instructions by Vinod Kumar, Roads and Buildings officials prepared proposals with Rs 5 crore to arrange fencing and lighting and sent to the government.

