Fernandez Hospital, earns Nursing Excellence Certification from NABH and Quality Council of India

The certification signifies a hospital's commitment to delivering comprehensive nursing services, covering health promotion, disease prevention, and therapeutic care, while prioritising patient safety, competence, and ethical standards.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: Fernandez Hospital, Hyderguda, has received Nursing Excellence Certification from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) and Quality Council of India.

The NABH certification is awarded to healthcare facilities that consistently adhere to global standards across multiple facets of nursing care, including patient care, education, resource management, quality assurance, communication, guidance, and infection control, a press release said.

Dr Evita Fernandez, Chairperson of Fernandez Foundation, said, “the certification is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our nursing team, and signifies the outstanding quality of nursing at Fernandez Hospital.”

