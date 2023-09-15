Nursing excellence certification from NABH to Fernandez Hospital Bogulkunta

Hyderabad: Fernandez Hospital, Bogulkunta, has been awarded Nursing Excellence Certification from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) and the Quality Council of India, in recognition of the hospital’s excellent and consistent nursing services standards, a press release said.

Dr. Evita Fernandez, Chairperson of Fernandez Foundation, said, “The NABH certification is a recognition of the exceptional quality of nursing at Fernandez Hospital. It is a testimony to the dedication of our nursing staff who work tirelessly to ensure birthing mothers are being cared for according to the highest standards.

The certification is given to healthcare facilities that consistently meet international standards in various aspects of nursing care, including patient care, patient education, resource management, nursing quality, communication, guidance, and infection control. It reflects the hospital’s dedication to providing comprehensive nursing care, including health promotion, disease prevention, and therapeutic nursing care, all while maintaining patient safety, competence, and ethical standards, the press release added.