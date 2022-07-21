Ferrat Destine inspires budding talents through his incredible works as an entrepreneur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Whether as a businessman or a motivational speaker and author, Ferrat Destine amazes everyone.

Hyderabad: Some say that hard work only helps people pave their path to success. However, a few other self-made people around the world, like Ferrat Destine, believe that it is an amalgamation of many things that lead people to where they are today. The ace entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker believes that people who put in consistent efforts, work hard, hustle, take risks, and believe in themselves, no matter what, are generally those who go ahead in building their own success stories. Today, when he looks back, he indeed feels he has come a long way but still has a long way to go, he believes.

Born on 9th June 1983, in Port au Prince, Haiti, and grown there, he moved to the US in the mid-2000s. He came with many dreams to fulfil when he moved to the US and even tried his hand in myriad fields to make a robust career for himself in the world of business. His consistency and a never-give-up attitude helped him start his entrepreneurial journey. Since then, he has never looked back. Ferrat Destine is today the Chief Executive Officer at Impress Service LLC based in New Jersey, the US, and has made quite a name for himself and his company in the state.

Always having the penchant for telling stories through his innate writing skills, he started expressing himself through writing several works and, ultimately, a book titled “Inspired for Change,” available on Amazon. Before this, he collaborated with top media outlets of Haiti and wrote one of the first Haitian photo novels, with the support of Sogebank named ‘Les Dessou Inavoues.’ Not just that, Ferrat Destine has even written a collection of poems, ‘Sentimental Virus,’ promoting Haiti and its culture. Through his motivational speeches, he wants to reach maximum people and inspire motivation in them to follow their dreams and reach their goals.

In the near future, for his business, Ferrat Destine wants to integrate cleaning services everywhere across the US and in the world.