Fertiliser Rake Point is gift for Medak district: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:11 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Ministers T Harish Rao, S Niranjan Reddy are welcoming the goods train carrying fertlisers at Gajwel Railway station on Monday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the Rake Point for fertilisers at Gajwel is gift for people of erstwhile Medak since it would help to transport the fertilisers to meet the needs of farmers in time.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Rake Point for fertilisers at Gajwel Agriculture Market along with Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Monday, the Minister said laying of railway line is the responsibility of the union government, but the Centre was refusing to grant sufficient funds for completing the railway lines.

To mark the inauguration of Rake Point, 1,300 metric tonnes of fertlisers were transported from Kakinada in a 12-bogie goods train on Monday. The Telangana government has built a 20,000 metric tonnes storage capacity godown at the Gajwel Market for storing the fertlisers. He further said that the Telangana government was spending more funds than the union government on railway lines in the State. Rao said that they have spent Rs 600 crore on Kothapally- Manoharabad Railway line besides acquiring 2,200 acres of land for Akkannapet-Medak railway lines which also goes thorough Gajwel and Siddipet.

Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy said that they Rake Point will be helpful in importing and exporting various goods to and from different parts of the nation. The Ministers and other elected representatives have welcomed the goods train at Gajwel Railway station. ZP Chairperson V Roja Sharama, MLCs Farooq Hussain, Dr V Yadav Reddy, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil and others were present.