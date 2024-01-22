Festive atmosphere in Hyderabad, ahead of consecration ceremony

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 January 2024, 12:53 PM

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad wore a festive look on Monday morning, as cultural organisations, temples, voluntary groups and people from all walks of life joined countrywide celebrations, just hours before the scheduled ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, to be held on Monday afternoon.

From Monday morning onwards, Ramalayams across Hyderabad conducted special rituals and pujas for devotees to ensure they coincide with the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Almost all the major temples in Hyderabad, who had made elaborate plans ahead of the consecration ceremony, are anticipating heavy footfalls of devotees throughout Monday.

The Ramalayams were decked up with unique decorations, and Gau Poojas were slated to be conducted all through the day at various timings within the temple premises. Volunteers from different cultural organizations, some of whom dressed as Lord Rama, took-out special rallies in major junctions in Hyderabad. Some of the schools also conducted special rallies with children dressed as Lord Rama, taking part in the processions, while others distributed ‘prasadam’.

Cultural organizations in Hyderabad also established big screens at junctions so that people can witness live the Pran Pratishta rituals on Monday afternoon. Organizations have also lined-up special Deepotsavam events wherein devotees will be lighting lamps in Ramalayams in the evening.