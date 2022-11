FIFA WC 2022: Japan gets 2 late goals to stun Germany 2-1

Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany

By AP Published Date - 08:53 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Japan's forward Takuma Asano celebrates scoring his teams second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Doha: Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany at the World Cup.

Ilkay Gündogan had given four-time champion Germany the lead with a first-half penalty. But Doan, who plays for German team Freiburg, pounced on a rebound to equalize in the 76th minute after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino.

Then Asano, who plays for German team Bochum, sprinted clear of Nico Schlotterbeck and beat Neuer from a narrow angle in the 83rd. It was the first competitive meeting between the two nations.

Before the game, Germany’s players covered their mouths during the team photo in an apparent rebuke to FIFA following its decision to stop plans to wear armbands to protest discrimination in host nation Qatar.