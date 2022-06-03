Fifth edition of Palle Pragathi takes off

Hyderabad: Villages across the State buzzed with activity as the fifth edition of Palle Pragathi programme was commenced on Friday. The State Government had released Palle Pragathi funds of Rs.256.66 crore pertaining to May month.

These apart, pending bills till May 28 were cleared and the balance Rs.474 crore are likely to be cleared in a few days.

This year, under the Palle Pragathi programme, the Government has approved laying of CC roads costing Rs.1,200 crore through Gram Panchayats, said Panchayatraj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao after formally inaugurating the programme at Kothur in Warangal.

Since the launch of Palle Pragathi programme in September 2019, Rs.9,560.32 crore was released to the local bodies for taking up different works. He also participated in Rayaparthi and Kadavendi Palle Pragathi programmes and launched the Sports Grounds in the villages.

For effective implementation of the programme, a Mandal level monitoring officer should be deployed in each village and Mandal Panchayat officer should be deployed at Mandal level, he directed the officials.

MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other elected public representatives participated in the programmes in respective areas. Four special committees, including planning, lights, sanitation and greenery were constituted as part of the programme and members conducted padayatras in the villages.

At Grama Sabhas, they held meetings with the residents and created awareness on the importance of Palle Pragathi programme and passed resolutions on the works to be executed during this edition of the programme.

Panchayatraj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania said focus should be on sanitation and maintenance of roads. During the last three months, the State Government has released Rs.1,000 crore for laying CC roads and there were no pending bills. Due to effective implementation of the programme, spread of seasonal diseases like Malaria, dengue and other viral fevers were controlled across the State, he said.