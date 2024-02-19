FIH Pro League: India outshine Spain in penalty shootout

Indian custodian Sreejesh produced a decisive save in the penalty shootout, denying Spain captain Marc Miralles to earn the win for the hosts in the FIH Pro League match at Bhubaneswar on Monday.

By PTI Published Date - 19 February 2024, 11:27 PM

Picture: X

Bhubaneswar: Experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh produced the decisive save as the Indian men’s hockey team beat Spain via penalty shootout in an FIH Pro League match here on Monday.

The two teams were locked 2-2 in the regulation time. Jarmanpreet Singh (1st minute) and Abhishek (35th) sounded the board for India while Jose Basterra (3rd) and Borja Lacalle (15th) got the goals for Spain in the normal time.

The penalty shootout too turned out to be a thrilling contest as the two teams were locked 7-7 before Lalit Kumar Upadhyay put India ahead. Indian custodian Sreejesh then produced a decisive save, denying Spain captain Marc Miralles, to earn the win for the hosts. India will next face the Netherlands on Wednesday.