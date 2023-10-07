Film actors come out in support of AP Tourism Minister Roja

On the contrary, film actors Kushboo, Radhika and Navneet Kaur who is also a BJP MP now, condemned the utterances of Satyanarayana Murthy in no uncertain terms, describing his behaviour as inhuman.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:34 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Visakhapatnam: While quite a few supporters of the Telugu Desam Party in general and its president Chandrababu Naidu in particular, expected all round condemnation of the latter’s arrest by the film industry only to be disappointed by the poor response, quite a few have reacted sharply to the derogatory remarks made by former TDP minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy against film actor and Tourism minister R.K. Roja.

Film actor and TDP MLA from Hindupur Nandamuri Balakrishna was somewhat upset that the film industry did not venture to come out in support of Chandrababu in hard times notwithstanding the fact that a few personalities like director K. Raghavendra Rao, actors Murali Mohan, and Ravibabu condemned the arrest. But it has gone almost unnoticed as all of them had earlier enjoyed positions during the TDP regime.

Film actor Pawan Kalyan offered a different explanation. He said that the members of the film industry had different political affiliations and cited the example of G. Krishna who was a strong supporter of the Congress all through. There were even films produced criticising N.T. Rama Rao but the latter took it in his strike, he recalled. However, the situation was not the same now with an intolerant YSR Congress Party government at the helm in Andhra Pradesh due to which many were unable to come out openly, he opined.