Financial irregularities: Cooperative Deputy Registrar transferred in Khammam

The Commissioner and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, M Veerabrahmaiah has issued an order on Wednesday in connection with the transfer of the official

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Khammam: Cooperative Deputy Registrar and Audit Officer, Avadhanula Srinivas has been transferred to the head office for his alleged involvement in irregularities that took place in Khammam NGO’s Cooperative House Building Society.

The Commissioner and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, M Veerabrahmaiah has issued an order on Wednesday in connection with the transfer of the official. Srinivas was directed to hand over the charge to DCO, A Vijaya Kumari and report compliance.

Srinivas had allegedly misused funds when he was person in-charge of the society and submitted false reports regarding the irregularities that took place in the society. An FIR was also registered against him in a police station in Khammam.

It may be noted that the society president and MPDO of Aswapuram, Eluri Srinivasa Rao was suspended last December in connection with the case and was booked by police along with 15 others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .