Find right solutions to these sums

Hyderabad: This is in continuation to the last article focusing on profit and loss topic. Here are practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment tests.

1. A man purchased an article for Rs 1,500 and sold it at 25% above the cost price. If he has to pay Rs 75 as tax on it, his net profit percentage will be?

a) 20% b) 35% c) 40% d) 65%

Ans: a

Solution:

SP of article = 1500 × 125 / 100 = Rs 1875

Net SP after paying tax

= Rs (1875 – 75) = Rs 1800

 Profit = 1800 – 1500 = Rs 300

 Profit percent = 300/1500 × 100

= 20%

2. If the cost price of 25 chairs is equal to the selling price of 30 chairs, then the loss % is?

a) 15% b) 20% c) 25% d) 16 2/3%

Ans: d

Solution:

Let the cost of each chair be Re 1

 CP of 30 chairs = Rs 30

Their SP = Rs 25

 Loss per cent

= (30 – 25) / 30 × 100

= 50 / 3 = 16 2/3%

3. If a man were to sell his hand-cart for Rs720, he would lose 25%. At what price must he sell it to gain 25%?

a) Rs 800 b) Rs 1,000 c) Rs 1,200 d) Rs 1,400

Ans: c

Solution: CP of hand-cart

= 100 / 75 × 720 = Rs 960

For 25% profit

SP = (125/100) × 960

= Rs 1,200

4. A fruit seller buys oranges at the rate of Rs 10 per dozen and sells at the rate of Rs 12 per dozen. His gain percent is?

a) 12% b) 20% c) 24% d) 8 1/3%

Ans: b

Solution: Profit percent

= (12 – 10) / 10 × 100

= (2 × 100) / 10

= 20%

5. If the cost price of 25 pens is equal to the selling price of 20 pens, then the profit per cent is?

a) 10% b)15% c) 20% d ) 25%

Ans: d

Solution: Let the CP of each pen be Re 1

 CP of 20 pens = Rs 20

 SP of 20 pens = Rs 25

 Profit per cent

= (25 – 20) / 10 × 100

= 500 / 20

= 25%

6. A man bought 4 dozen eggs at Rs 24 per dozen and 2 dozen eggs at Rs 32 per dozen. To gain 20% on the whole, he should sell the eggs at?

a) Rs 32 per dozen b) Rs 24 per dozen c) Rs 12 per dozen d) Rs 48 per dozen

Ans: a

Solution:

CP of 4 dozens of eggs at the rate of Rs 24 per dozen

= Rs (24 × 4) = Rs 96

CP of 2 dozens of eggs at Rs 32 per dozen

= Rs (32 × 2) = Rs 64

Total CP of 6 dozens of eggs

= Rs (96 64)

= Rs 160

SP for 20% profit = (160 × 120) / 100

= Rs 192

 SP per dozen = 192/6

= Rs 32

To be continued…

