Find the ratio and proportion in these sums

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the ratio and proportion topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment tests.

If a³ b³ : a³ – b³ = 185 : 158 then a : b =?

a) 7 : 3 b) 2 : 3 c) 10 : 2 d) 5 : 4

Ans: a

Solution: 158a³ 158 b³ = 185a³ – 185b³

185a³ – 158a³ = 158b³ 185b³

27a³ = 343b³

a³/b³ = 343/27

a/b = 3√343/27

a/b = 7/3 = 7 : 3

Two numbers are 40% and 60% more than the third number respectively. What is the ratio of the first number to the second number?

a) 5 : 6 b) 6 : 7 c) 7 : 8 d) 8 : 9

Ans: c

Solution: Let the third number = 100

The first number = 140

and second number = 160

140 : 160

= 7 : 8

If 1/3 of A = 3/4 of B = 1/6 of C, then find the ratio of A : B : C.

a) 18 : 4 : 9 b) 9 : 18 : 4 c) 9 : 4 : 18 d) 18 : 9 : 4

Ans: c

Solution: A/3 = 3B/4 = C/6

A/9 = B/4 = C/18

A : B : C = 9 : 4 : 18

The product of three numbers is 10290. The numbers are in ratio 3 : 5 : 2 . Find the largest number among the three numbers.

a) 30 b) 35 c) 40 d) 45

Ans: b

Solution: 3x × 5x × 2x = 10290

x³ = 10290 / 3 × 5 × 2

x³ = 343

x = 7

The largest number = 5 × 7

= 35

If 25, 35 and P are in consecutive ratio, find the value of P.

a) 49 b) 64 c) 81 d) 100

Ans: a

Solution: 25 : 35 = 35 : P

P = 35 × 35 / 25

P = 49

What will be the third proportional of 16 and 40?

a) 100 b) 120 c) 140 d) 150

Ans: a

Solution: 16 : 40 = 40 : x

x = 40 × 40 /16

x = 100

To be continued…

M. Venkat

Director

MVK Publications

Dilsukhnagar

7671002120