#findyourGulabo: Fabindia goes Gulabo to celebrate the colour of the year 2023 Viva Magenta their way

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:05 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Fabindia has just launched a fun, quirky social media campaign called ‘Find Your Gulabo’ this month. Taking inspiration from Pantone’s colour of the year, Viva Magenta, they are urging the community, creators, followers, members and collaborators to #findyourgulabo, find your passion, find your spark, all in the shades of gulabo and be fab!

Colour is a universal visual language and this particular colour ‘Gulabo’ embodies the spirit of life. With the motivation of bringing the energy and enthusiasm back to life, Fabindia is excited to see how their community finds their gulabo, their joy, their enthusiasm, their spark into everyday living.

This week-long campaign can be seen on their Instagram page, which has gone Gulabo!

Dipali Patwa, CMO – head of brand, digital & community of Fabindia, says, “Gulabo (Viva Magenta) represents authenticity, self-expression and joy in 2023. Viva Magenta is a colour rooted in nature that is feminine yet fearless. Its exuberance represents optimistic celebrations and its warmth opens the horizons to the digital and physical worlds. We love to connect with our community to engage and share little bits of their everyday life.”

“#FindYourGulabo campaign is a fun opportunity to embrace the zest for life and share your everyday joy wearing the colour pink. With this campaign, we aim to do just that and want everyone to embrace their joy and share that with us,” she adds.

Just upload a video of yourself following your passion while wearing something pink and use the hashtag #FindYourGulabo and tag @fabindiaofficial to submit your entry on Instagram and stand a chance to win exciting prizes! Terms and conditions apply.