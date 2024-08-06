Finish Warangal smart city works by year end: Minister Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the State government was working towards comprehensive development of Warangal city.

Srinivas Reddy, who is also in-charge Minister of erstwhile Warangal district, held a review meeting on the development of the Warangal city in secretariat on Tuesday and discussed Smart City, Bhadrakali Devasthanam, Mega Textile Park, Warangal Airport, Government Medical College in Narsampet, Integrated Residential Schools and other issues.

Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was giving special attention to the development of Warangal city, he directed officials to speed up the implementation of the decisions taken by the government for the development of Warangal city. The Minister asked the officials to take up development works in accordance with the opinions of the local public representatives.

He asked the officials to take up land acquisition for Warangal Inner Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and Airport keeping in mind the interest of the farmers. The Minister asked the Warangal District Collector to hold a meeting with Airport Authority and Roads and Buildings officials for airport land acquisition.

The officials should prepare plans to complete the works undertaken under the Smart City project by December 31 and the work of Kaloji Kalakshetra by August 20, he said.

Warangal district peoples’ representatives Kadyam Srihari, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Donthi Madhava Reddy, K Nagaraju, Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy, Baswaraju Saraiya and Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani were present.