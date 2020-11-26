‘Finish work on Siddipet Collectorate by Nov 29’

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Siddipet: District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy instructed officials and contractor involved in the construction of the new Integrated Collectorate complex to compete the pending works by November 29 so that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao can be invited to inaugurate it soon.

The Collector, who inspected the under-construction Collectorate building at Duddeda on the outskirts of the Siddipet town on Thursday, also directed R&B Executive Engineer Sudharshan to get all the furniture required for each and every office room by November 29.

Accompanied by Additional Collectors, Padmakar and Mozammil Khan, the Collector inspected each every floor and block of the collectorate.

RDO, Gajwel, Vijayendar Reddy, Tahsildar, Kondapak, Rameshwar, and DE (R&B) Venkateshwarlu and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .