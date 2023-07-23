Hyderabad: Cops arrest four persons for selling, purchasing milk illegally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Hyderabad: Four persons including milk tanker drivers who were selling and purchasing milk illegally were caught by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team on Sunday.

The persons who were caught are Venkanna, Sachin, Chetalal and Chetan. Another man Shekar is absconding.

Acting on information, the SOT team raided an open compound at Toundapally in Shamshabad and found drivers of milk tankers illegally selling milk to Shekar and his associates.

“Around 40 to 100 liters of milk was taken from a tanker. The tanker owners were paid some amount and the milk later diverted to the local market. The milk shortage in the tanker was compensated by adding water,” said DCP Special Operations Team, M A Rasheed.

The police seized two milk tankers, 83 milk cans with 40 liters capacity, an auto rickshaw from them. A case is registered at Shamshabad police station.