Fire breaks out at apparel shop in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:39 AM, Tue - 21 February 23

Representative photo.

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a shop at Habeebnagar on Monday night. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire officials, the fire started at an apparel shop around midnight.

On information two fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames after battling for a couple of hours.

Officials suspect the fire could have started due to short circuit.