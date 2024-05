Fire breaks out at Delhi airport

By PTI Published Date - 17 May 2024, 08:06 PM

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Indira Gandhi International airport on Friday, official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service, they said.

“We received a call from IGI Airport at 6.15 pm regarding a fire. We have pressed three fire tenders,” the DFS official said.

Further details are awaited.