A fire broke out in the cotton yard in Khammam Agriculture Market on Saturday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:24 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Representational Image

Khammam: A fire broke out in the cotton yard in Khammam Agriculture Market on Saturday.

As many as 2000 bags of cotton stored in a shed by a trader went up in flames while the hamalis managed to shift 390 bags of cotton out of the shed.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and tried to extinguish the fire.Three Town police booked a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

What caused the fire was not yet known.