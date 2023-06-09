Telangana government striving for BC’s welfare: Puvvada

State government has been striving for the welfare of BCs and promoting caste based professions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar performed ‘Palabhishekam’ to the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: The launch of a scheme offering financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to artisans and craftsmen from backward classes by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao augurs well for their welfare, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He said the State government has been striving for the welfare of BCs and promoting caste based professions. Ajay Kumar took part in Telangana Welfare Day celebrations organised here on Friday as part of Telangana State Formation Day decennial celebrations. He performed ‘Palabhishekam’ to the portrait of the Chief Minister on the occasion.

He said that the government’s aim was to provide financial support to every poor and common man in the State. The government introduced and successfully implemented many schemes for the poor by spending thousands of crores of rupees.

Ajay Kumar distributed CMRF, Kalyana Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak cheques to the beneficiaries along with pattas of house sites regularised under GO 58 and GO 59 to the poor. The minister said he was happy to cross a milestone of Rs 100 crore in the distribution of CMRF, Kalyana Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak cheques in Khammam constituency.

District Collector VP Gautham informed that 2500 pattas distributed in Khammam under GOs 58 and 59.