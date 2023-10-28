Fire destroys lakhs worth of property in Shamshabad footwear shop

According to fire officials, the fire started at Dev footwear located at Shamshabad around 3 am and rapidly spread into the store.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:01 AM, Sat - 28 October 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Property worth several lakhs was gutted down when a fire broke out at a footwear shop cum godown at Shamshabad on Friday night. No casualties were reported the incident.

According to fire officials, the fire started at Dev footwear located at Shamshabad around 3 am and rapidly spread into the store.

On information the local police reached the spot and informed the fire officials about it. Two fire tenders from nearby fire stations rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The officials suspect the fire might have started due to a short circuit. However the exact reason is being ascertained.

The shop owners said stocks worth Rs 30 lakh was kept in the shop and godown.