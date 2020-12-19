Firing incident: Adilabad MIM leader held, remanded to judicial custody

Police intensified their probe into the incident in which three persons sustained injuries when Farooq Ahmed opened fire against them and attacked with a knife following political rivalry and a petty tussle over a cricket match

Adilabad: Farooq Ahmed, who was expelled from the MIM following the Thatiguda firing incident, was arrested late on Friday evening and sent to judicial remand after being produced before the Adilabad Judicial Magistrate at midnight. Police officials also wrote a letter to the District Collector recommending cancellation of his gun license.

Subsequently, on Saturday, police intensified their probe into the incident in which three persons sustained injuries when Ahmed opened fire against them and attacked one of them with a knife following political rivalry and a petty tussle over a cricket match on Friday evening.

Ahmed, who was the MIM district president, has been booked under section 307 (Attempt to murder), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 27 and 30 of Arms Act, 1959. Police pickets were set up at Thatiguda to prevent any further untoward incidents.

Ahmed opened fire at Sameer, Mannan and his brother Motheshan from Thatiguda after two groups got into a fight over the cricket match. He reportedly nursed a grudge against the three ever since he was defeated by his opponent in the polls to Adilabad municipality a few years ago.

The injured were initially admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad. They were later shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment and for surgery to remove the bullets from their bodies.

Meanwhile, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna condemned the Thatiguda firing incident and termed it as inhumane. It was a brutal incident involving leader of a political party, he said, adding that no one would be spared if they commit crime and stringent action would be taken against such persons.

