First BSc agriculture college for BC women in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar laying foundation for surrounding wall of agriculture BSc college in Mugdumpur on Friday

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the first agriculture BSc college for BC women in the country was established in Karimnagar.

Stating seats in the college were filled within one hour of issuing notifications, he said the college was currently being run in a temporary building in LMD, he said after laying the foundation for construction of a compound wall for the BSc agriculture college for women near Mugdumpur of Karimnagar rural mandal on Friday.

Kamalakar said presently only 45 acres of land were available as against the required 75 acres for the college. The remaining land would be allocated soon and the construction of the Rs.27 crore-college building would start in April.

The Minister also promised to develop the college as an Agriculture University by introducing B.A, B.Com, BSc Computers and other courses.

Earlier, local students used to study agriculture BSc in other States by spending Rs 25 lakh. In order to provide an opportunity to such students, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had established the college in Karimnagar, he said.

80 percent seats in the college would be allocated to BC women and remaining 20 percent to others, he informed.