Gangula assures compensation to all farmers who lost their crops in unseasonal rains

Gangula Kamalakar has assured compensation to every farmer who lost their crops in the recent unseasonal rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar interacting with rain affected farmers in Durshad of Karimnagar rural mandal on Saturday

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has assured compensation to every farmer who lost their crops in the recent unseasonal rains.

The Minister inspected rain-damaged crops in Durshad, Chegurthi, Erukulla and Chamanpalli of Karimnagar rural mandal on Saturday.

Maize, paddy and mango crops were damaged due to heavy rain coupled with gale on Friday evening.

He said different crops spread in about 450 acres in Durshad, Chegurthi, Erukulla and Chamanpalli were damaged and 200 farmers were affected.

While maize and paddy spread in 270 acres were damaged, mango crop in 141 acres was also affected. Informing that officials would submit crop damage details by conducting field level surveys, he assured compensation after the report was submitted to the government.

Officials were given clear instructions that no farmer should complain that they had not got the compensation, he said.

