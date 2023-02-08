First female Indian diplomat in Saudi transferred to New Delhi

The 2017 IFS batch officer was posted in the Indian consulate in Jeddah in 2019 and was the first woman IFS officer to join the Indian mission in Saudi Arabia

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 06:42 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hamna Mariyam, first IFS officer in Saudi

Jeddah: The first female Indian diplomat in Saudi Arabia, Hamna Mariyam, has been transferred back home to India.

The 2017 IFS batch officer was posted in the Indian consulate in Jeddah in 2019 and was the first woman IFS officer to join the Indian mission in Saudi Arabia. She had come to Jeddah after her first stint in France.

She is the wife of Muzzamil Khan, an IAS officer of the same batch and who is currently the Additional Collector of Siddipet district.

Hamna Mariyam was transferred and posted at the MEA headquarters in New Delhi and she will be leaving Saudi soon, according to official sources. Ritu Yadav, also from the same batch, who later joined the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, was also transferred.