Natural star Nani appreciates ‘Writer Padmabhushan’ team

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: The film ‘Writer Padmabhushan’ starring Suhas and Tina Shilparaj is emerging as a huge blockbuster. The movie won the appreciation of critics and audiences alike. What’s more, several celebrities, too, heaped praises on the movie and its makers. Freshly, Natural Star Nani expressed his happiness over the movie becoming such a big hit.

Nani said that Suhas is one of his favourite actors and he enjoys watching him on screen. “I’m happy that new-age content is getting such reception. Suhas’s ‘Colour Photo’ would’ve been a blockbuster, had the movie released in theatres. After ‘Wall Poster Cinema’, I like the content-based movies coming from Chai Bisket Films. Congratulations to Lahari Films too. Those who haven’t yet watched the movie, go and watch it.”

‘Writer Padmabhushan’ marked the first theatrical release of Suhas. Shanmukha Prashanth directed the movie under the banners of Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films. The film recently crossed a worldwide gross of Rs 10 crore.