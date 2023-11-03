First nomination by Independent in Patancheru Constituency

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:25 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Sangareddy: Independent candidate Thodedi Srikanth Goud has filed his nomination for Patancheru Assembly Constituency on Friday morning, the first day for filing the nominations.

Goud, a resident of Ameenpur village, is the first man to file the nomination in erstwhile Medak district. He has submitted his nomination papers to Returning Officer of Patancheru Constituency and District Minority Welfare Officer D Devuja at Patancheru MPDO office.