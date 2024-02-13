Neelam Madhu to join Congress, again

With the Lok Sabha elections fast approaching, the Congress is said to have decided to invite Madhu to the party again.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 13 February 2024, 04:57 PM

Sangareddy: Patancheru Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Neelam Madhu is likely to join the Congress Party shortly in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and party State in-charge Deepa Das Munshi in Hyderabad.

Madhu is joining the Congress for the second time in three months. Madhu, who was in the BRS until last November, had joined the Congress seeking the Patancheru Assembly constituency ticket ahead of the Assembly election as the BRS had decided to field sitting MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy for the third consecutive time. Though his name featured in the third list of Congress candidates, protests from Kata Srinivas Goud, who was aspiring for the ticket, forced the Congress to review its decision. Madhu then joined BSP and contested from the Patancheru Assembly constituency but lost.

With the Lok Sabha elections fast approaching, the Congress is said to have decided to invite Madhu to the party again. Madhu held a meeting with his followers on Monday to get their consent to join the Congress. He is said to be preparing to take out a rally from Patancheru to Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday.