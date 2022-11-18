First private rocket made by T-Hub incubated company, zooms into space

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:14 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Pawan and Bharath, who consider rockets to be the most fascinating pieces of machinery ever built, have known each other since their days working with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based space vehicle builder in the private sector, Skyroot Aerospace has got its name etched in the space history by launching India’s first private rocket- Vikram-S- from ISRO’s launch pad at Sathish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

“We made history today by launching India’s first private rocket. It is a symbol of new India, and just the Prarambh of a great future,” said Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-Founder Skyroot Aerospace. Naga Bharat Daka is the other founder of the company.

“This project gives us immense pleasure and pride in becoming the first private rocket builder to launch a private rocket in the Indian space sector. We will be able to contribute to the development of Indian space under the leadership of ISRO,” said the company. Its next focus is developing its flagship Vikram I orbital vehicle, which it intends to launch next year. The company will be targeting both commercial and government customers, with a focus on commercial customers globally.

Pawan and Bharath, who consider rockets to be the most fascinating pieces of machinery ever built, have known each other since their days working with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Pawan specialised in mechanical aspects of the rockets while Bharath focused on aerospace electronics (avionics systems).

Overtime, the two garnered hands-on experience in rocket systems, giving them the confidence to build a private rocket company from India for the world. India’s space sector, especially launch services, was not open to private participation. However, a Draft Space Act 2017 signaled future government intent. So, Bharath and Pawan quit ISRO and started Skyroot in 2018 to build cost-effective space launch vehicles’.

‘Prarambh’, meaning the beginning, is the mission name for the maiden rocket launch of Skyroot Aerospace. Vikram-S had an all-carbon fibre core structure and 3d printed engines for spin stability during flight. It is one of the cheapest rockets built in its category globally. A 200 engineering team worked on it to build it in a record time of two years.

T-Hub incubated startup

The maiden rocket launch for Skyroot Aerospace is also a milestone for the Indian private space sector. The T-Hub incubated startup is India’s first private player in the space sector to sign MoU with ISRO. It raised Rs 526 crore, the largest funding in the private space segment.

The initial launch window November 12 to 16 was revised due to inclement weather forecasts. The company received support and encouragement from ISRO and regulator Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe) through the conception, preparation and execution of the Vikram-S. ISRO helped it with infrastructure for undertaking several tests and integration activities plus the launch facilities.

On what denotes a successful flight mission, the company said Vikram-S will help test and validate the majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of orbital class space launch vehicles – Vikram I, Vikram II and Vikram III. There are many sub-systems and technologies that it will be testing across pre lift-off and post lift-off phases of this mission. One of the key areas it would be monitoring closely would be the performance of its solid-fuelled rocket engine ‘Kalaam -80’.

On factors considered for the launch, Skyroot said it paid attention to technology and the human factors. It also factored and prepared for adverse outcomes. The Prarambh launch is insured for liability to take care of eventualities, just in case.

The global space launch services market is projected to double in size from $14.2 billion in 2022 to $31.9 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 12.2%. Over the last decade, the average satellite size has reduced from 3000 kg to under 400 kgs. The market is increasingly being led by constellations of smaller satellites in Low Earth Orbit, the company said.