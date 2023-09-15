Hyderabad Cybercrime inspector receives award for investigation on Mahesh Bank fraud case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police received third prize for investigation done into the AP Mahesh Co-op Urban Bank fraud case at the national conference for State Cyber Nodal Officers organised by NCRB, Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.

Cybercrime inspector K.Haribhushan Rao received the prize on behalf of the Telangana police department.

In January 2022, cybercrime police booked a case against hackers for swindling Rs.12.48 crore from the bank. They were successful in arresting 27 persons and issuing notices to several others in connection with the case. Apart from this, Rs.2 crore was frozen in bank accounts and Rs.1 crore was reverted back into the bank account.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand has congratulated and appreciated the Inspector and his team for the award and the effective hard work put forth by the team in detection of the case.