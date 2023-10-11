First shipment of advanced US weapons, equipment lands in Israel

The first shipment of advanced US weapons and equipment landed in Israel to boost the US ally in its war with Hamas

By PTI Updated On - 09:45 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Tel Aviv: The first shipment of advanced US weapons and equipment landed in Israel to boost the US ally in its war with Hamas, the Israel Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

The video footage and images released by the Ministry showed the landing of a cargo plane that delivered the initial shipment of equipment procured and brought to the country through a joint operation.

The Ministry’s Directorate of Production and Procurement, the US Procurement Mission and the International Transportation Unit within the Israel Defence Ministry in the operation oversaw the mobilisation of the cargo plane, ensuring the direct transport of armaments from the US, Mayan Lazarovich, from the Ministry’s Spokesperson’s Office, said.