Fisheries body to introduce hybrid boats for fishermen: Pittala Ravinder

Federation chairman Pittala Ravinder on Saturday held a discussion with the experts of BITS Pilani, Hyderabad to understand the advantages of usage of hybrid fishing boats.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:47 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: As part of its initiative to introduce new technology in the fishing sector, State Fisheries Cooperative Societies Federation Limited is planning to introduce hybrid fishing boats powered by solar and wave energy in all the reservoirs of the State.

He said the federation was planning to take the help of Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, Cochin in introducing the hybrid boats in the State. “I will visit the institute shortly. I will discuss the proposal with the scientists and experts of the institute to understand the benefits of usage of the hybrid boats,”he said.

The federation chairman said after going through various reports and studies on fishing boats, he decided to opt for hybrid powered boats, which was more environment friendly compared to fossil fuel boats. Currently, fishermen were using rafts to catch fishes in deep reservoirs and were facing a lot of issues, he said, adding that rafts were not so safe and fishermen were facing difficulty in carrying fishes and nets on them and even losing lives.

During summer it becomes very difficult to catch fishes using rafts as the fishermen have to be in direct sunlight, he said. Keeping all these issues in the mind, the federation had decided to go for hybrid boats, he informed.