Fisherman drowns in tank while fishing in Siddipet

Fisherman, who went fishing at a tank at Kangal village in Thoguta Mandal drowned after his legs got entangled in the fishing net

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Representational Image

Siddipet: In a tragic incident, a fisherman, who went fishing at a tank at Kangal village in Thoguta Mandal drowned after his legs got entangled in the fishing net on Sunday.

The victim was Kamuni Srinivas (35) of the same village. His body was retrieved from the tank by other fishermen.

This is the second such instance in the last one week. On June 6, Godala Raju, whose legs got entangled in a fishing net while fishing, drowned in the Pitlam base tank near Medak town.

After his legs got entwined in his fishing net, Raju was was unable to swim back to the shore and drowned in the water body.