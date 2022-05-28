Fishing with live wires claims life in Sangareddy district

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:09 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Sangareddy: Fishing with live electric wires cost the life of a person in Mudimanikyam village of Pulkal Mandal on Saturday morning. According to police, some people in the district got used to fishing with live electricity wires in the nearby irrigation canals or tanks. They would throw some bait in the water and when fish gather around, they throw an electricity wire connected to the overhead lines. The fish which die because of the passing electricity are collected later.

Similarly, Lakshminarayana too tried to throw the live electricity wires into the water, but somehow touched the live wires and got electrocuted. Many small fish and other water borne creatures would also die due to this dangerous practice, people said. A case was registered and investigation is in progress.