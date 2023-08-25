Sparsh Centre organises workshop on Venture Design at Atal Incubation Centre

A workshop on Venture Design was organised by Sparsh Centre at AIC-CCMB in collaboration with the DBT and TISS.

Hyderabad: A workshop on Venture Design was organised by Sparsh Centre at Atal Incubation Centre – Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB) in collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

The workshop was aimed to mentor and evaluate fellows under Sparsh, which aims to encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to develop affordable biotechnological interventions to address critical societal challenges. The Sprash program focuses on addressing challenges in various areas such as Maternal and Child Health, Aging and Health, Food and Nutrition, Waste to Value, Agri-tech, and Combating Environmental Pollution.

Dr. Vinay Nandicoori, Director of CCMB, Dr. Madhusudhana Rao, CEO of AIC-CCMB, Dr Subhra R. Chakrabarti, Director (Operations) BIRAC, Dr. Jitendra Kumar, MD of BIRAC and others were present