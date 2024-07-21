Three drug peddlers held in Hyderabad

Three drug peddlers were arrested by the Mangalhat police in coordination with TGANB team on Sunday. The police seized 3.5 kilograms of ganja from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 08:17 PM

The arrested are Amith Singh (34) of Dhoolpet, Syed Huzaif alias Azhar (24) of Banjara Hills, Mohammed Adil (23) of Tolichowki. A consumer, Sohail Ahmed from Khairatabad was also detained.

According to the police, Azhar and Adil were purchasing the contraband from Amith Singh, of Dhoolpet, who was sourcing it from one Laddu Singh, who is currently absconding. Sohail was regular buyer of marijuana from Azhar and Adil. The police are verifying the other consumers who are suspected to be intouch with Adil and Azhar.

A case under NDPS Act is registered against them.