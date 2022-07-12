Five held with MDMA in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with SR Nagar police caught five persons who were allegedly dealing in MDMA drugs and seized 36 grams of the drug from them.

The arrested persons were P Joseph, the main supplier and a resident of Bengaluru, B Bala Manikanta of Gachibowli, Ch Samanth Rao of Kondapur, Sai Raghava of SR Nagar and Akhil Kumar, also from SR Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Joel Davis said Joseph was procuring the MDMA drug from one person in Chennai. He was then supplying to clients through Manikanta, Samanth, Sai Raghava and Akhil Kumar.

“The gang charged Rs.7,000 per gram from customers. So far, we have identified 16 persons wo were regularly purchasing the drug from them,” Davis said, adding that efforts were on to nab the Chennai native who was absconding.