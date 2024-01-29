| Five Including Two Children Killed In Road Accident In Nalgonda

Five including two children killed in road accident in Nalgonda

According to the police, an overspeeding lorry hit the car after which it turned turtle near Krishna Manasa Colony of Miryalaguda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 08:31 AM

Representational Image

Nalgonda: Five members of a family, including two children, were killed in a road accident near Miryalaguda on the Narketpally-Addanki highway after midnight on Sunday.

The victims were Jyothi (30), Mahesh (35), Mahender (38), Ishika (8) and Lawrence (2).

According to the police, an overspeeding lorry hit the car after which it turned turtle near Krishna Manasa Colony of Miryalaguda.

The family was turning home after a spiritual tour to different temples in Andhra Pradesh. The bodies of the victims were shifted to the mortuary of the area hospital at Miryalaguda for autopsy.